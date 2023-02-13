Gail Klanderman, age 73, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away February 5, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Gail was born on March 23, 1949, in Frederic, Wisconsin, to Gordon and Rita (Daeffler) Smith. She was the oldest of ten children. She graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1967. Gail worked as an administrative professional in schools, real estate and hospitals throughout her life. After retiring, she continued to go to work, volunteering at the hospital in various roles. She enjoyed reading, sewing and flower gardening and was also gifted in music -- singing, playing piano and directing children’s choirs and cantatas. She was also a master furniture arranger and rearranger. She was a great supporter and encourager of everyone around her and will be remembered as the loving and feisty alpha of her sibling group and the #1 and everlasting fan of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Aaron (Amy) Klanderman of Hamilton, Michigan, Angie (Bryan) Jackson of Polk City, Iowa; grandchildren, Caden, Maya, Lily and Lauren; siblings Virgil Smith, Scott (Ann) Smith, Faye Bergin, Doreen Smith, Russell Smith, David (Cheryl) Smith, Daniel (Lori) Smith, Duane (Edie) Smith, and Jennifer (Smith) Lamson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Ryan Smith and sister-in-law Mary Ann Smith.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St. Hudson, Wisconsin on Monday, February 13th at 1:00p.m. with visitation and luncheon prior from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Baldwin Cemetery.
