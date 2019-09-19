Fred Peterson, of Martell, Wisconsin died Sunday at Hammond Health Services in Hammond, Wisconsin.
Fred was born April 6, 1943 to Anton and Verna (Johnson) Peterson in Osceola, Wisconsin. Fred grew up near Wandroos and attended Amery Schools graduating with the Class of 1961. He worked for several area farmers prior to being drafted in April 1965. He served in the U.S. Army in Viet Nam. After returning from the service he worked at Spencer Kellogg in Minneapolis, Farmers Union Coop in Ellsworth, and retired after working about 20 years at Kolpak Refrigeration in River Falls.
Fred enjoyed woodworking, spending time with family and friends and watching football games on Sundays. Growing up on a farm he enjoyed spending time with a variety of animals but especially loved his dogs. You’d often see his dog riding shotgun in his truck on their way to the Red Barn or Kwik Trip for coffee. Fred also enjoyed collecting Peanuts memorabilia, Snoopy was his favorite character. He enjoyed telling jokes and playing tricks on people, he’d always break out in a wide smile before delivering the punch line. Even with all the kidding around Fred worked hard his entire life and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Preceding him in death his parents; brothers Vernon and Carl; and sisters Joanne Kraemer and Evelyn Orton.
Survivors include his son Leslie Peterson of Wilson; daughter Leah (Ben) Mann of Unity; grandchildren: Samantha and Violet Peterson; Damian, Braden, Cady, and Zander Mann; Wyatt Dawson, sisters Arlene (Don) Rothenbacher and Karen Hamilton; brother Marvin Peterson; his dog Lucy; many nieces and nephews that he cared about very much, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation was Sunday, September 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wilson Legion, Wilson, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. with Military Honors by Matson-Miller American Legion Post 330.
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.
