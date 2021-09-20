Fred L. Witter, age 81 of Woodville, WI passed away peacefully at Park View Home Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, after a 20 year battle with cancer.
Fred was born Aug. 9, 1940 to Lyle and Viola (Schuldt) Witter in St. Paul, MN. He graduated in 1958 from Harding High School in St. Paul. This is where he met his future wife, Jean Owen. They were married in the summer of 1959. Fred and Jean have resided in Woodville, WI since 1971.
Fred worked at Ideal Door Co. from 1980-2002 during the day then would come home to his business (Fred’s Pump Service) and pull pumps. He did this from 1976-2005 until he sold to Andy Dahl.
Fred was a Jack of all trades, he could do plumbing, electrical, weld, build and fix just about anything. He also had a passion for other hobby’s that included racing, bowling, hunting, muscle cars and anything Oldsmobile. He loved beating a Chevy.
He could talk and tell stories with the best of them, and he would always say about the other person “HE IS ONE OF THE NICEST GUYS YOU COULD EVER MEET”.
To know Fred is to love him. He always had an answer or would figure it out. Most of all he cherished his wife Jean of 62 years. He will be greatly missed and is loved by so many. May he now RIP and be without pain.
Fred is survived by his wife Jean; daughter Ronda (Roy) Elsenpeter; sisters Loraine (Darrell) Andren and Linda (Randy) Mathisen; grandsons Joe Witter, Brandon Witter, Caleb Witter and Hunter Elsenpeter; granddaughter Haley (Mitch) Auld; great-grandsons Brayden Witter and Lincoln Auld; great-granddaughter Karsyn Auld; along with multiple nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren; Nick Elsenpeter, Danny Keck, Lindsey Asher and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Viola Witter, brother Ed Witter and son William “Willy” Witter.
Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Wilson Lutheran Church, Township of Cady, St. Croix County with Pastor Bob Dahm officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
