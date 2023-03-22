Francis Garret Dees passed away peacefully on March 18 at Western Wisconsin Health at the age of 95.
Francis was born to Joseph and Amelia (Simmelink) Dees on October 14, 1927. Francis attended area schools in Baldwin graduating from the Baldwin High School in 1946. In his youth Francis was active in 4-H and school activities. He loved the Baldwin community and was proud of his Dutch heritage.
On October 20, 1961, Francis was united in marriage to Ruby Smits in Vesper, WI. Francis and Ruby resided most of their married life on the family farm east of Baldwin before moving to the Village of Baldwin. Francis and Ruby were blessed with two daughters, Linda and Cheryl. Francis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and caretaker of Ruby, especially in her later years due to her health challenges.
Francis spent his years farming but eventually he stopped milking and continued with crops and livestock. He worked at a number of jobs over the years including the St. Croix County Co-op Credit Union, Farmers Co-op, Interstate Lumber, other local businesses and farms. He also served in several roles for the Town of Baldwin. After retiring, he enjoyed having coffee with “the Table of Knowledge” group as well as volunteering at the Baldwin Senior Center.
Francis was a lifetime servant of the Lord and attended the First Reformed Church of Baldwin. In his youth, he attended youth group and Sunday School. As an adult, Francis served the church as a deacon, elder, and Sunday School teacher. He also continued to grow in his faith and knowledge of the Lord by attending Adult Sunday School, Bible Study and Friendly Class.
Francis is survived by his daughters: Linda (Joe) Jolicoeur and Cheryl (Paul) Earney; grandchildren: Dustin (Shannon), Kimberly (Shawn), Adam (Hailey), and Alexander; two great-grandchildren, Charles and Loretta; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gerald Smits, Melva Smits, Donald and Irene Smits; many nieces and nephews; and other friends and relatives. He is also survived by close friends Tom and Gail Possley.
Francis is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Stanley and Dorothy Meyer, Carolyn Smits, Clifford Smits; and many cousins.
His funeral will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023, at First Reformed Church in Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 am with service starting at 11:00 am.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.