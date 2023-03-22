Francis Garret Dees

Francis Garret Dees passed away peacefully on March 18 at Western Wisconsin Health at the age of 95.

Francis was born to Joseph and Amelia (Simmelink) Dees on October 14, 1927. Francis attended area schools in Baldwin graduating from the Baldwin High School in 1946. In his youth Francis was active in 4-H and school activities. He loved the Baldwin community and was proud of his Dutch heritage. 

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.