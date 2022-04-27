Francis G. Perry, 82 of Hammond, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on August 4, 1939, in Farmington, MN to Orville and Myrtle (Pettit) Perry. Fran married Joyce Palan, on October 3, 1958. A combined memorial service will be held for Fran and Joyce at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502 Co Rd UU in Hudson, WI on April 30, 2022. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Arrangement by O’Connell Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Drug Take Back Day is April 30
- AG Kaul announces $225,000 penalty against Kewaunee County CAFO owner
- Gov. Evers announces appointments to Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity
- Chancellors update lawmakers on visions, needs for their universities' futures
- Public input sought on additions to projects at I-94 safety and weight enforcement facilities
- Wisconsin receives USDA approval to provide food benefits in July for children under six
- CVTC students to plant trees for Arbor Day Celebration
- Northwest Region Construction Update
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
May 3
-
May 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.