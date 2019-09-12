Florence Lorraine Larson, 99, of Hammond, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at Hammond Health Services. Florence was born March 14th, 1920 to parents Christ & Emma (Krause) Hanson in rural River Falls. She grew up in a big family, having seven brothers & sisters. After marrying the love of her life, John E. Larson, in February of 1946 at the Lutheran Church in Baldwin, they started a family of their own. Having four kids at home kept Florence busy, but she also found the time to take up many hobbies like cross stitch and crochet, maintaining flower & vegetable gardens, and even old time polka dancing! She was also known for her cooking skills, & during Christmas time is when her talents in the kitchen really came through. Christmas was always a big to-do in the Larson house. Not only would Florence prepare an extravagant family meal, she would also have decorations adorning her entire home and trays of goodies and gifts for all her grandkids to dig into. She made counted cross-stitch stockings for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Florence won’t only be remembered for her crafting skills, dance moves, and cooking, but also the kind spirit & loving nature she showed to all who had the fortune of meeting her.
Florence will remain in the hearts of her beloved children, Diwaine (Nancy) Larson of River Falls, Karen (Mark) Zuber of Eleva, Debra (Tim) Ronningen of Hammond, & Gary (Renee) Larson of Baldwin; her adored grandchildren, Troy Larson, Amy (Brian) Seguin, Trent (Bernadette) Zuber, Rebecca Zuber, Cole Ronningen, Christopher Ronningen, & Nicole (Kyle) Helgeson; her precious great-grandchildren, Miranda and Dylan Larson; Sam, Ben, and Violet Seguin; Xavier and Quinten Zuber; and Zoey Ronningen; her cherished sister, Eleanore “Toots” Holle; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, John; her darling twin girls, Doris and Delores; and her treasured siblings, Helen (George) Barringer, Margaret (Wilbert) Landaal, Raymond Hanson, Herman Hanson, Ed (Phyllis) Hanson, and Stanley (Caroline) Hanson; as well as brother-in-law, Leon Holle.
A Funeral Service for Florence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 13th, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1350 Florence St. Baldwin, with a Visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at church. Private interment at Woodside Cemetery.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
