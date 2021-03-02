Eunice Hop, age 89, of Baldwin, WI, died on February 25, 2021 at the Western Wisconsin Health Center in Baldwin.
Eunice was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 13, 1931, the daughter of E.R. Post and Catherine Hennink. She was raised there in a Christian environment until her teaching career led her to the Christian Reformed mission school in Zuni, New Mexico, where she taught Native Americans for 20 years and learning alternative lifestyles and culture. In 1976, she began teaching at Baldwin Christian School. Living within a mile of her home and school was a widower, Wilmer Hop, whom she married. The couple had no children. After a wonderful marriage of 17 years, Wilmer died and Eunice retired to do volunteer service.
She traveled with short-term church mission groups and with Global Volunteers to countries around the world – helping children with English as a second language and building relationships and friendships which fed her soul much as well. Eunice was involved in the Wisconsin Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) for more than 30 years, serving on their board, once as its president, and taking part in their community, state, and international projects. Another major interest of hers was the Crossroad Bible Institute (CBI), making students’ Bible lessons and writing personal letters to prison inmates. Eunice was a member of the History Committee in Baldwin, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Red Hat Society. She was a member of Baldwin First Reformed Church and also was active in the Christian Reformed Church. Eunice found her greatest joy in volunteering. She wanted to be remembered for teaching positive Christian American values to people of various ages, nations, and races.
Eunice is survived by her sister-in-law Laura Post; and nieces and nephews (and their families): JoAnne (John) Van’t Land, Ed (Barb) Post, Cheryl (Jim) Scott, Kathy (Craig) Werkema, Amy (Brian) Martinie, Stan (Karen) Hop, Sandy (Brian) Ewing, Diane Hop, Georgia (Rick) Winters, and Judy Hop. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilmer Hop, and brother Dr. J. Jay Post.
Funeral Service will be held at 2PM, Saturday March 6th at First Reformed Church, 1120 11th Ave, Baldwin, with a visitation held one half hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials will be used to further Eunice’s mission work and other faith based organizations that propelled her life.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
