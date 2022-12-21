Emma Louise Furrer, age 83, of Baldwin, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1939, in Tomah, Wisconsin as the daughter of Milo and Florence (Becker) Kasper. Emma Louise was united in marriage to Delbert Leroy Furrer in Tomah, on September 12, 1959, and they were married for 61 years.
Emma Louise enjoyed animals and being home raising her family. She loved being a resolute wife, mother, and grandmother. After attending school, Emma was employed at the Woolworth’s in Rhinelander and loved her position as a head bookkeeper. Emma was a spectacular fast pitch softball pitcher/player and enjoyed watching the Badgers, Packers, and the Brewers. She liked being outdoors working in her garden, mowing, yardwork, knitting, crocheting, and was a meticulous housekeeper. Emma attended various Churches of Christ and Baptist Churches on her journey from Wisconsin to Arkansas, Florida, and Missouri throughout her life. She was dedicated in her faith.
Emma is survived by her two children: Angela of Liberty, Missouri, Jeffrey of Baldwin, his wife Lori and two grandchildren, Kayla, and Ashley; two sisters: Dorothy Nelson and Debi Kasper. Emma is also survived by Delbert’s brothers Duane, Darold, David, Don, and Dean, and sisters Jean and Jan, along with countless nieces and nephews.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Milo, and Florence Kasper (Becker), husband Delbert Furrer, and his parents Clifford and Eleanor Furrer (Bergum). She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Karen Anderson and Donita Wehrle. Emma loved every family member.
The family would like to thank everyone who provided care for Emma Louise Furrer. Special thank you goes to Comforts of Home in Baldwin, Olive Grove Hospice Care, Crescent Tide Funeral Home, and all the brave and loving people who helped with her care. Emma’s preference was to be cremated with no services.
