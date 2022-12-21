Emma Louise Furrer

Emma Louise Furrer, age 83, of Baldwin, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1939, in Tomah, Wisconsin as the daughter of Milo and Florence (Becker) Kasper. Emma Louise was united in marriage to Delbert Leroy Furrer in Tomah, on September 12, 1959, and they were married for 61 years.

Emma Louise enjoyed animals and being home raising her family. She loved being a resolute wife, mother, and grandmother. After attending school, Emma was employed at the Woolworth’s in Rhinelander and loved her position as a head bookkeeper. Emma was a spectacular fast pitch softball pitcher/player and enjoyed watching the Badgers, Packers, and the Brewers. She liked being outdoors working in her garden, mowing, yardwork, knitting, crocheting, and was a meticulous housekeeper. Emma attended various Churches of Christ and Baptist Churches on her journey from Wisconsin to Arkansas, Florida, and Missouri throughout her life. She was dedicated in her faith.

