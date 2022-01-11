Elmer H. Schell, age 93, of Woodville, WI, passed away at his home in Woodville on December 25, 2021.
Elmer was born on June 20, 1928 in Detroit, MI to Elmer and Nora (Wilson) Schell. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, and proudly served from 1950-1954. Upon his discharge, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Custance on January 13, 1954. He later enrolled in the Detroit School of Technology, where he attended for three years, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Architectural Engineering. Elmer’s career as a Construction Specialties Engineers afforded him the opportunity to own his own business in Denver, CO.
In his free time, Elmer was an avid golfer, enjoying his time as secretary for the Glen Hills Golf Course and building his own custom golf clubs. He also loved bowling and being a member of the Lions Club. He was a talented handyman, and rarely was there something that he couldn’t fix. Above everything, he cherished time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann; daughter, Susan (Raymond) Gessler; grandchildren: Raymond III (Melissa) Gessler, Stephanie Gessler, and Stacy Gregerson; and great-grandchildren: Halle & Emma Gessler, Miranda Wagner, and Cameryn & Lilly Gregerson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Stephen and David Schell; and brothers, Jack and Don Schell.
A Memorial Service to honor Elmer’s life will be held 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI. Visitation will take place 2 hours prior from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m and the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will follow at Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin, WI.
He would be so pleased if you wish to make a donation in his memory to your local youth golfing organization.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home – Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
