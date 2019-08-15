Ellyn B. Naef, age 87, passed away Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at the Parkview Home of Woodville, WI. Ellyn was born on April 21, 1932 in Hillsdale, WI, the daughter of Sam and Harmka (Koop) Huisman. On January 30, 1951, she was united in marriage to Leon Gerald Naef in Barron, WI. They farmed briefly before moving to Lodi, California in 1953 and establishing a masonry construction company. In April 1968, Ellyn and Leon were introduced to Shaklee, which provided the foundation for a successful business with benefits that have continued to the present. An enterprising and adaptable person with a high ethical standard, Ellyn was the definition of balance in life. Spiritually, naturally, in business and in everyday living; she knew how to work hard but also have fun while staying grounded in the things that matter most. Her family will forever cherish her loving nature that was manifest in her smile, touch, diplomacy, generosity, and kind words. Time spent with family and friends was precious and Ellyn made each person feel special. She never met a stranger and loved to reach out to anyone she met, whether they had prestige and power or were living on the street. Her warm feeling for humanity extended to everyone. She enjoyed gardening and cooking hearty meals for those around her table. Humor was woven with love and compassion. Ellyn will remain in the hearts of her children, Lila (Kenneth) Schwartz, Gerald (Angela) Naef, and Rodney Naef; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Naef; grandchildren, Chad (Marjan) Schwartz, Daryn (Wendy) Schwartz, Katrina (Jackson) Gunnarson, Anton (Rebecca Olson) Naef, Chantel (Richard) Bedford, Kaila (LaRon) Ramsden, Jenica Naef; 13 & 3/4 great-grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Rosie Huisman, Eline Forsberg, and Ruth Naef; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other extended family, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Naef; siblings, Geneva (Foster) Young, Wendell (Norma) Huisman, Freeman Huisman, Edmond (Geraldine) Huisman, Leon (Joycelyn) Huisman, and infant sister, Elaine Carol Huisman; and siblings-in-law. Funeral Services for Ellyn were held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Prairie Farm Community Center. A Gathering of Family and Friends was from 4-7PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, as well as one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Saturday. Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI.
Latest News
- Nilssen’s annual golf outing a success
- Back to school already? kindergartners get a ‘Jump-Start’ on the school year
- National Night Out 'Thank You' from Baldwin PD
- Original hospital on its last legs as demolition moves forward
- Striker’s Lanes Fastpitch Wisconsin State Champs
- Striker’s Lanes Fastpitch Minnesota State Champions
- Baldwin-Woodville baseball players participate in 12AA August Classic Games
- Nature Photography Contest & Flower Show during Chili Fest
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.