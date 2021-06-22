Ella Mae Hop, age 97 of Baldwin, Wisconsin, passed away on June 12, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Ella Mae was born on June 7, 1924 in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, one of thirteen children born to Henry and Minnie Platson. She was raised in the Glenwood area and graduated from Glenwood City Schools in 1943. Ella Mae was united in marriage to Gordon Hop on June 1, 1944, and the couple was blessed with three children; daughter Marcie, and sons Thomas, who died as an infant, and Timothy. The family lived on and worked a 60 acre farm near Baldwin for many years. The farm was later sold and the couple moved into an apartment in Baldwin.
Ella Mae loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed being with her many brothers and sisters and their families. She was fond of playing cards, cooking, camping, fishing, knitting, crocheting, and assembling crafts. Ella Mae was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Baldwin, and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Ella Mae will remain in the hearts of her children, Marcie, and Tim and his wife Cindy; granddaughter, Ashley; great-grandson, Chase Gordon; sisters, Donna Schultz of Knapp, WI, and Marlene “Molly” Woolhouse of Boyceville, WI; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gordon; infant son, Thomas; her parents; and 10 siblings.
A celebration of Ella Mae’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the First United Presbyterian Church in Baldwin. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Interment at the Baldwin Cemetery.
Ella Mae’s family would like to give a big thanks to all her caregivers and hospice staff for the care shown to Ella Mae while staying at American Lutheran Home and Our House Senior Living, both in Menomonie, with a special thank you to Dante at Our House for his compassion and gentle care towards the end. They would also like to thank Wendy Drinkman and Tiffany Most for their help in caring for Ella Mae while staying at Marcie’s home, and to Jessica and Deb from St. Croix Hospice for their informative guidance given to the family.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
