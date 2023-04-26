Elizabeth Anne Lee

Elizabeth Anne Lee, age 91, of Woodville, Wisconsin died early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, at her home in Woodville.

Elizabeth was born July 6, 1931, to William and Anne (Stollenwerk) Moltzan, at Dent, Minnesota.  She grew up and attended school at Dent.  At age 18 Elizabeth moved to the Twin Cities where she worked a couple years doing housekeeping and childcare.  She then began a career at Armour Foods and worked there for 33 years before retiring.

