Elizabeth Anne Lee, age 91, of Woodville, Wisconsin died early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023, at her home in Woodville.
Elizabeth was born July 6, 1931, to William and Anne (Stollenwerk) Moltzan, at Dent, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school at Dent. At age 18 Elizabeth moved to the Twin Cities where she worked a couple years doing housekeeping and childcare. She then began a career at Armour Foods and worked there for 33 years before retiring.
In June of 1952, Elizabeth married Julius Dommer. They were blessed with 2 children: Gary and Deborah. Julius died in 1955 due to Polio.
On October 26, 1957, Elizabeth married Victor Lee at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They had 5 children: Mark, David, Diane, Daniel, and Victoria.
In 1963, the Lee’s moved to their farm in Eau Galle and Cady Townships. In 2016, the farm was sold, and Elizabeth and Victoria bought a home and moved to Woodville. Elizabeth was a member of the H.C.E., the Woodville American Legion Auxiliary, and the Garden Club. She was a 60 year member of Zion Lutheran Church where she was active in Circle and Bible Study.
She also enjoyed gardening, baking, sending cards, needlework and reading at Headstart with her dear friend Shirley. She was a good friend and inspiration to many people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Julius and Victor; infant daughter Diane, infant son Daniel, and siblings: Leonard, Helen, Delores, Lois, Marilyn, William and Jolene.
She is survived by her children: Gary (May), Deborah (Hubert) Kuehl, Mark (Denice), David (Theresa) and Victoria (Charles) McClelland, and daughter in her heart Jacalyn Mathison. Also survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services is Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville. Visitation is from 9:30-11 AM at Zion Lutheran prior to the service. Burial is in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls, Wisconsin. Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Adoray Hospice.
Arrangements are by Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley, WI.
