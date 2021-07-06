Beloved Eleanor “Toots” Holle, age 97, of Baldwin, WI, passed away in the early hours of Friday, October 23, 2020 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, WI. Toots was born one of eight children to parents Chris and Emma Hanson on October 6, 1923 in Baldwin, WI where she continued to live and graduated from high school. During WWII, she worked at a munitions plant in New Brighton, MN. After that, she was employed by Vande Berg Hardware in Baldwin, WI. She married Leon Holle on the Hanson family farm in 1948. The pair took over the Holle family farm, and then added four sons to their union: Steve, Rick, Dan, and Jim. Toots had a very busy life on the farm. She was known for her baking, plus her canned fruits and vegetables—most of which came from her own garden. In addition, she was a Sunday school teacher and very active in the Presbyterian Church. She also found time to be involved with 4H leadership, the American Legion Auxiliary, food demos at Nelson’s/Nilssen’s grocery store, and she volunteered at “Treasures of the Heart”. Even at the age of 96, she was still picking strawberries! In her spare time, Toots could often be found cross-stitching, creating beautiful Norwegian Hardanger embroidery, or playing cards and cribbage. No matter what Toots was up to, you could be sure that she was humming, whistling, or singing a sweet tune. Toots was always happiest when she was spending her time giving selfless care and comfort to others. Nothing lit up her life more than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her generous nature and on-the-go spirit will be missed dearly by all of them, as well as all who had the blessing of knowing Toots in her nearly century-long and remarkable life.
Toots is survived by her four sons, Steve (Janet) Holle of Baldwin, WI, Rick (Kathy) Holle of Hammond, WI, Dan (Julie) Holle of Baldwin, WI, & Jim (LaVonne) Holle of Maplewood, MN; 13 grandchildren, Joe (Mary) Holle, Maria (Andy) Femrite, Jennifer (Scott) Rowntree, Ryan (Emily) Holle, Ellyn (Norm) Hotz, Garrett (Brooke) Holle, Chad (Laura) Helgeson, Joe (Dana) Helgeson, Jordan (Emily) Holle, Marin (Luke) Brown, Leah Holle, Rachael Holle, and Nathan Holle; 17 great-grandchildren; special niece & daughter at heart, Joan Lindquist; brother-in-law, Bud Holle; sister-in-law, Doris Birkett; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leon; parents, Chris & Emma; as well as her 7 siblings.
A Memorial Service for Toots will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17th , followed by a gathering of family and friends, all at the Holle Barn, 2074 90th Ave., Baldwin, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
