Edith LaVonne (Swenson) Hojem, 85, of Baldwin, formerly of Spring Valley for over 50 years, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, the 15th of January at the Baldwin Care Center. Edith was born in River Falls, WI on June 20, 1934 to parents Walter & Nettie Swenson. She married Minnard LeRoy Hojem on September 19, 1952 in Decorah, Iowa.
Edith was the cherished spouse of Minnard LeRoy Hojem for 67 years. She loved doing things with her family. Edith sewed, cooked & traveled to every state except Hawaii. She visited Europe twice, & Alaska eight times. Edith also loved to play cards, spoil the grandchildren, & watch birds. Edith’s favorite saying to her loved ones was always, “Love you more.” She will always be remembered for her loving spirit, sweet humor & big smile.
Edith is survived by her husband, Minnard; six children, Suzie (Pete) Reishus, Greg (Jenny), Eldon (Patty), Randy (Kathee), Judi (Tim) Blegen and Tammy (Mark) Heller; sister, Norma (Lloyd) Nelson; 21 grandchildren; & 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, & six siblings.
A Memorial Service for Edith will take place at 2:00 P.M, Friday, January 31st, 2020 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, 1010 Newton Street. A Visitation will precede the service at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Arrangements are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, 715-684-3434.
