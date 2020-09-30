Duane Henry Midtling, age 77, of Wilson WI, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI. Duane was born on May 14, 1943 in Faribault, MN; the son of Edward and Luella (Mcclies) Midtling. After high school he pursued his love for cattle by working for several farmers, resulting in buying cattle to build his own herd - Townside Jersey’s. Duane’s eye for a great cow led him to be a respect cattleman within the registered dairy industry. Duane became a trucker/broker of cattle where he met many friends in the industry all over the country, landing lifelong friendships.
Most recently Duane enjoyed watching his grandson’s family continue the farming tradition. As Duane’s health worsened-decreasing his mobility he was promoted to porch patrol, where he would watch the daily farming activities.
Duane enjoyed telling stories to many sometime the same ones over and over. But he was clear to note his favorite part of the day was the daily visits and snacks with his great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, Barry (Sandra) Midtling and Kerry (Tammy) Midtling; grandchildren, Brad (Tina) Midtling, Crystal (Jordan) Wendlandt , Mandy (Jon) Olson, and Jason Midtling; great-grandchildren Hailey, MaKenzie, Alexis, Malakai, Colton, Jakob, Chayce, and Garrett; sisters, Ivanel Degen and Elain Peterson; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and Sisters Betty Norman and Mardell Harkman. A Memorial Service was held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00AM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Avenue) in New Richmond, WI with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Guests were asked to follow all CDC guidelines for gathering including social distancing and face masks. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
