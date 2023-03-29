Duane C. Beck, age 84, passed away suddenly of heart failure on March 21, 2023, in Loudon, Tennessee.
Duane was born on May 7, 1938, to Inga and Clarence Beck. After graduating from Baldwin High School, he was appointed to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1960.
Duane cherished growing up in Baldwin and his Norwegian heritage.
He was united in marriage to Sarah (Sally) Courser on March 3, 1961, a union which lasted 62 years. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters: Lori, Kristen and Tracy.
Duane was a Major in the Marine Corp and was stationed at various locations around the U.S. He also served one tour in Vietnam.
Upon retiring from active duty, he began working for Bell Telephone Company. His last position was National Security Emergency Preparedness Director for the White House in Washington, DC.
Upon retirement, Duane and Sally moved to Tellico Village just outside of Loudon, TN. He spent many years golfing, going on RV trips, boating, and fishing. He also was able to travel to Norway to meet some of his relatives. Sadly, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s the last years of his life.
Duane is survived by his devoted wife, Sally, daughters, Lori, Kristen, and Tracy; grandchildren: Matt, Nick, Ty, Cassandra, Robyn and Ashley. Also, great granddaughter Ava Grace; sisters, Karen Potthast, Eileen (Charles) Coughlen and Norma “Susie” Anderson; brother Rich (Roxanne) Olson; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Duane is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Inga and Arnold Olson, his father, Clarence and his sister Betty.
A Celebration of Life was held at Community Church at Tellico Village on March 28.
Duane’s final resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family had requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.