Douglas John Wilbur, age 84, of Martell Township, WI passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Baldwin Care Center. He was born June 22, 1935 in Clear Lake, WI to Caroll and June (Amundson) Wilbur. Doug proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. His life was blessed with a daughter, Sandy.
Doug worked as a Union Cement Mason most of his lifetime. Doug appreciated old cars and tractors, and was always working with them to get them up and running. Most important to Doug was his family. He cherished his family time and was especially fond of supporting his granddaughters at their sporting events and school activities.
Doug will remain in the hearts of his daughter, Sandy Lee; granddaughters, Taylor Lee-Peterson (Chad) and Alexandra Lee; and great-granddaughter, Jayden. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Gathering will be held 1:00 – 2:00 PM Saturday, November, 16, 2019 at the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home, 130 North Grant Street, Ellsworth, WI. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 2:00 PM.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth, WI. www.oconnellbenedict.com 715-273-4421
