Douglas Gilbert Pedrotty

Douglas Gilbert Pedrotty died on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Hilton Head, SC, at the age of 80. His quiet, open, gentle presence will be missed by all who knew him. Doug was born in Massillon, OH, on March 19, 1942, to Gilbert Louis Pedrotty and Ruth Marie Pedrotty. He grew up with his three sisters in Massillon, where he attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and Central Catholic High School. He met Judith Carol Lamiell at Central Catholic, and for their first date asked her to the Winter Formal on December 29, 1959. They have been together and inseparable ever since. Judy’s father Tom once counseled her younger brother, “When you’re looking for a role model, look to Doug.” Tom was known for his wisdom.

Doug earned a BA in Chemistry from Christian Brothers’ College in 1965, and he and Judy were married in Canton, OH in August of that year. They spent their honeymoon driving across the country to Manhattan, KS, where Doug started graduate school and Judy began her nursing career. The first two of their four sons - Eric and Steve - were born in Manhattan by the time Doug earned an MS in Inorganic Chemistry in 1967 and moved his growing family to St. Paul, MN to begin his career with 3M.

