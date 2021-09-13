Dorothy Sebion, age 79, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home in Gilman Township.
Dorothy was born February 27, 1942 to Ralph and Erma (Monicken) Martel in Rush River Township, St Croix County, Wisconsin. She graduated from Baldwin High School in 1960 and on October 22, 1960 married Robert Sebion. Dorothy was a hard worker. She had milked cows with her parents, worked at Keith Cole, and was a pioneer of in-home day care. She enjoyed being a farm wife. She loved her family and would do anything for them. She did not like the spotlight on herself, and because of her selflessness, rarely took help that was offered to her.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother Clifton Martel; and sister & brother-in-law Jean and Bob Mohr.
Survivors include her husband Bob; her children: Jim (Teri) Sebion; Dave (Debbie Couch) Sebion; and Jane (Mark) Hamlin; 5 grandchildren: Cody (Christa) Sebion; Cory (Dani) Sebion; Jake (Hanna) Sebion; Marie Hamlin and Indi Hamlin; 4 great grandchildren: Kaylee, Owen, Karli, and Ruby Sebion; in-laws: Lynn (Carol) Sebion; John (Robyn) Sebion; Sonia Wilcox; and Karen Sebion; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Gilman Lutheran Church, Spring Valley and also on Thursday for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Gilman Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) handled arrangements.
