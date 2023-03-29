Dorothy P. (Greengard) LaFavor, age 93, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and adoring wife to late husband Jerry LaFavor passed away on March 14, in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Dorothy was born in 1930 and was raised in White Bear Lake Minnesota. She met her husband Jerry LaFavor in 1954 at the Lakeside Supper Club in Mahtomedi and as the story goes, Jerry asked her to marry him that evening, which she politely declined. Ultimately, Dorothy and Jerry married at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Iowa one year later. After several years they started a family of seven. She was an inspiration and a role model not only for her children but her many grandchildren. Dorothy encouraged her children to follow their dreams with an independent, brilliant, empathetic, quick witted and huge heart. A woman of many talents and interests, Dorothy loved to travel the country racing thoroughbred horses, paint, read, play cards, enjoy a glass of wine, teach ceramics, knitting and go antiquing. She will be greatly missed not only by her children, Tim (Eileen), Holly (Tim), Scott (Mary), Shawn (Kathy), Travis (Priya), Lesley (Declan), and Kerry (Keri) but also by her sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with the White Bear Lake, MN and greater New Centerville, WI community, where she was well-known and loved.
A few words on a page will never describe the dynamic and incredible life that Dorothy lived, the lives she made better, the people she helped and the hearty laughter she shared. Her family and friends will always treasure their memories of Dorothy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.