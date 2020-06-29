Dorothy A. Meyer went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 26, 2020 while a resident of Baldwin Care Center. Dorothy was born April 28, 1930 in Sigel Township of Wood County, Wisconsin to Joe and Alena (Jansen) Smits, the oldest of five children.
Dorothy graduated 8th grade from Pleasant View School in 1944. At age 18, Dorothy went to work for Dr. and Mrs. Leland Pomainville in Wisconsin Rapids as a nanny and housekeeper. She worked for them five years, even traveling on vacations to Florida with them. She married Stanley Meyer on March 20, 1952 in Vesper, WI in her home church. In 1954 after Stanley returned from Korea, they moved to a farm near Pine Lake, north of Baldwin, and in 1964 moved to just one mile north of town. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, baking and cooking, and in her later years, coloring. She froze and canned large amounts of garden produce from Stanley’s garden. Dorothy assisted Stanley in the early years of their business, Meyer Implement. She was active in Baldwin Christian School when her children were attending and also active in her church, Baldwin Christian Reformed. She traveled around the world with her husband and was to The Netherlands twice and visited with relatives of her father. She was a member of the Auxiliary of The Gideons International for almost 50 years.
Dorothy was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those remembering her are children; Glenn (Kandy) Meyer of Baldwin, WI, Brenda (Roger) Lokker of Greenleafton, MN, Mark (Marla) Meyer of Neenah, WI; grandchildren, Nicolle (Jerry) Emmert, Joe (Sherri) Meyer, Cassandra Lokker, Carrie (Loren) Mathison, Rebecca (Tim) Ortner, Karla (Tim) Melver, Kelsi (Alex) Faust, Luke Meyer; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Roza, Lane Emmert; Isaac Meyer; Cora, Landyn, Clarice Mathison; Titus, Albany Ortner; Kylie, Blake Melver; step-grandchildren, Shannon (Mic) Klin, Shawn (Erin) Timm; step great-grandchildren; Kelson, Brayden Klin; Trey, Addison, Camden Timm. She is also survived by brothers Gerald Smits, Donald (Irene) Smits, sister-in-law Melva Smits, brother-in-law Francis Dees; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her parents, husband Stanley, grandson Jacob, sister Ruby Dees, brother Cliff Smits, and sister-in-law Carolyn Smits.
A private family service for Dorothy will take place at Christian Reformed Church in Baldwin. A gathering of family and friends, respecting social distancing and encouraging masks, was held Wednesday, July 1, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin from 5-7 pm.
Memorials preferred to The Gideons International or the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church.
