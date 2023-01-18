Doris Mae Moe, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 4, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St Paul. She was surrounded by her loving husband, son, and daughter.
Doris was born and raised on the farm in Baldwin, WI. She graduated from the Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1949. She met Allen in high school, where they were Homecoming King and Queen in 1948.
Doris always made everyone feel loved and special. She had spunk and courage and was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
She is preceded in death by many loved family members and friends. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 70 years, Allen; daughter, Cindy (Audie) Schabert; son, Kevin (Kelsey) Moe; grandson, Neil (Kelly) Schabert; granddaughter, Leah (Brian) Erson; granddaughter, Robyn (Brandon) Anderson; grandson, Kyle Moe; great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Coen, Piper, Connor, Elliot, and Sawyer; brothers, Lennie (Rochelle) Zillmer and Ron Zillmer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
To honor Doris’ memory, we are holding a Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Friday, January 20 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2410 Stillwater Rd E, St Paul. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends one hour prior to this celebration and a luncheon to follow. We invite anyone who knew her to attend and remember her wonderful life. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice or Gethsemane Lutheran Church, St. Paul.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.