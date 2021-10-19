Doris Jahr, age 96, of Woodville, Wisconsin, formerly of Spring Valley, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Park View Home in Woodville.
Doris was born August 13, 1925, to Ole and Inga (Julson) Halvorson in Gilman Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin.
Doris Grew up in Gilman Township and lived in Spring Valley most of her life. She attended Spring Valley Schools, graduating with the Class of 1943. On June 1, 1945, Doris was married to Curtis Jahr at the Gilman Lutheran Church Parsonage in Spring Valley. They were blessed with three children: Dennis, LeAnn, and Susan
Doris worked numerous jobs in Spring Valley. She had worked for Hanson’ Bakery, Spring Valley Hatchery, Duffy’s Cleaners, and Clifford Arneson’s grocery store. She finished her working years as a C.N.A. at the Spring Valley Nursing Home.
Curt and Doris loved to travel and go camping. She was a member of the Spring Valley American Legion Auxiliary Unit 227, the Eastern Star and was active in the Rush River Ladies Aid. She also loved to read, embroider, play cribbage, and spend time with her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; son Dennis; infant granddaughter; infant sister Lila; brother Corvin Halvorson and his wife Evelyn; and sister Nora Carns and her husband Sam.
Survivors include her daughters: LeAnn (Dick) Rademaker of Woodville; and Susan (Art) Docter of Brighton, Colorado; 4 grandchildren: Joy Million; Scott (Nicole) Rademaker; Mark (Aelis) Lofgren; and Bryce Docter; 8 great grandchildren: Danika Million; Nolan and Mason Rademaker; Mia, Marcelo, Milena and Maddock Lofgren; and Alexis Docter, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service is Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Rush River Lutheran Cemetery, rural River Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 15 from 9-11 a.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley prior to the service.
