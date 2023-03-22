Doris J. Birkett

Doris J. Birkett, age 96, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on March 6 at the Baldwin Care Center. 

She was born on September 7, 1926, in Hammond on the family farm to Arthur and Della (Huenink) Holle. She attended country school in Baldwin, and after graduating, was united in marriage to George Birkett on February 9, 1949. Their marriage would be blessed with three children: Mary, Wendy, and Holly.

