Doris J. Birkett, age 96, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on March 6 at the Baldwin Care Center.
She was born on September 7, 1926, in Hammond on the family farm to Arthur and Della (Huenink) Holle. She attended country school in Baldwin, and after graduating, was united in marriage to George Birkett on February 9, 1949. Their marriage would be blessed with three children: Mary, Wendy, and Holly.
Doris was athletic, talented, and competitive. She loved bowling, golfing, and beating family in any game. She loved serving as the lunch lady at Greenfield Elementary, as she was passionate about children, and they were fond of her. She was a gifted quilter and made dozens of quilts for anyone in need and was also a lifelong member of First United Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Trenda and Mary (Terry) Roen; grandchildren: Graham Trenda, Abby (Mark) Flores, Hilary (Tyson) Trible, Annie (Coby) Schriever, and Terrence “Bill” (Lacey) Bangart; great-grandchildren: Avalee Flores, Brynley Bangart, David Schriever, Amelia Schriever, Ruby Flores, Bryxdon Bangart, Ellie Trenda, and Bryn Trenda; brother, Frederick “Bud” Holle; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; daughter, Holly (Terry) Bangart; grandson, Jake Bangart; brothers: Donald (Jeanette), Earl (Natalie), Leon (Eleanor), twin brother Dale (Pauline); and sister, Harriet (Harold) Jensen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at First United Presbyterian Church, 1650 8th Ave., Baldwin with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Baldwin Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Adoray Hospice. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Baldwin Care Center, Birchwood Assisted Living, and Adoray Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.