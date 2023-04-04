Doris Hansen

Doris Iona Hansen, age 97 of Baldwin, WI, passed away on April 2, 2023 at the Baldwin Care Center.  Doris was born on April 24, 1925 in Spring Valley the daughter of Wilhelm and Lydia Fritz. She was a baptized and confirmed member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hatchville, WI. 

Doris married Robert (Bob) Hansen in 1947.  They met at the roller-skating rink in Spring Valley.  The couple was blessed with three daughters, Judy, Mary and JoAnn.

