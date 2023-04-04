Doris Hansen

Doris Iona Hansen, age 97 of Baldwin, WI, passed away on April 2, 2023 at the Baldwin Care Center. Doris was born on April 24, 1925 in Spring Valley the daughter of Wilhelm and Lydia Fritz. She was a baptized and confirmed member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hatchville, WI.
Doris married Robert (Bob) Hansen in 1947. They met at the roller-skating rink in Spring Valley. The couple was blessed with three daughters, Judy, Mary and JoAnn.
Doris and Bob farmed with Bob’s parents south of Baldwin. Doris had the ultimate green thumb taking care of a large garden. She always had extra produce to share with family and friends.
Doris’ faith and love of God were a guiding light in her life. She spent many hours volunteering at church by teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, making quilts for missions, and delivering bulletins to shut-ins. Doris passed along her faith and desire to serve others to her three daughters.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, a brother and sister-in-law Marvin and Helen Fritz, son-in-law Vaughn Jensen, and nephew-in-law Bob Freiberg.
She is survived by her children Judy Jensen, Mary (Ron) Roen, and JoAnn (Randy) Hoffman, grandchildren Renee (Ken) Dykhouse, Lance (Kate) Jensen, Lindsay (Rob) Kiltie, Eric Hoffman, and Laura (Cody) Stingley, plus great grandchildren Kaden, Karter and Kolin Dykhouse, Joe and Evy Jensen, Lily and Brooks Wang, Kai and Amelia Stingley, a sister LaVonne Fritz, and nieces Barb Freiberg and Brenda (Duane) Kado.
Doris’ funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at 11 am at Peace Lutheran Church with visitation from 10 to 11 am. A lunch will follow the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery, Baldwin. O’Connell Funeral Home of Baldwin is in charge of arrangements.
Our heartfelt thanks for the loving care given to Doris by the Baldwin Care Center and Adoray Hospice.
