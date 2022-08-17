Donna Marie (Kaiser) VanderMeer, 79, of Baldwin passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family, Thursday August 11, at the Baldwin Care Center.
Donna was born on October 11, 1942, to August and Alice (Leiflander) Kaiser in North Fond du Lac, WI. She attended school at St. Paul’s Lutheran, and graduated from Horace Mann High School in the class of 1961.
On February 6, 1965, she married Melvin VanderMeer in North Fond du Lac, WI. The couple would be blessed with four children: Jeff, Joel, James and Jennifer.
Donna was primarily a homemaker, raising four kids. She was the church secretary and volunteered at the church often. She made many trips and camping trips around the United States with the family. She enjoyed visiting lighthouses as a hobby. She made items for donation to children’s organizations during her free time. She was part of the Red Hat Society. Donna and Melvin spent over twenty years wintering in Florida, spending time with their church friends. They also went on multiple cruises from Florida.
Survivors include her husband, Melvin VanderMeer of Baldwin, WI and Okahumpka, FL; four children: Jeff (Kathy) VanderMeer and their son Matthew of De Forest, WI, Joel (Debra) VanderMeer and their children: Michael, Kaytlyn, and Joshua of Fort Collins, CO, James (Dawn) VanderMeer and their children Nicole Hashmeh (Nadim) and Kevin of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Jennifer Alice VanderMeer (Stephen) of Brighton, CO; and five cousins: Nancy Kowalkowski, Shirley Thurk, Mary Ellen Cudworth, Phyllis (Quinn) Gross, and John (Carol) Lange.
She is preceded in death by her parents, August and Alice Kaiser.
Services were held on Saturday, August 13, at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin. Interment will be held on a later date at the Baldwin Cemetery.
Donna’s wish for memorial donations in her name may be directed to First Reformed Church – Church Missions.
Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support. We would also like to thank everyone at Adoray Home Health and Hospice and the Baldwin Care Center for their compassion and care.
Service is entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Countryside Crematory, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, 715-684-3434, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
