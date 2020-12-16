Donna M. Hilmanowske, age 82, a life-long resident of River Falls passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. She was born December 4, 1938 the daughter to Morris and Florence (Griffey) Olson in River Falls. Donna graduated from River Falls High School in 1957. On October 9, 1965, she married Gene Hilmanowske at Ezekiel Lutheran Church. Donna loved polka music and loved to dance. She enjoyed time spent at the cabin on Bone Lake and winters down in Texas at Padre Island. Donna like to read and trips to the casinos. Her family will miss all the wonderful Christmas cookies she made. Donna is survived by her husband, Gene Hilmanowske; sons, Terry (Dawn) Hilmanowske; Brent (Melissa) Hilmanowske; grandchildren, Josh, Ryan and Hannah Hilmanowske; her sister, Sylvia Betlach; as well as other cherished relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Florence Griffey; father, Morris Olson; and step-father, Wilbur Griffey. A memorial service was held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Kilkarney Hills Golf Course (163 Radio Road) in River Falls. Visitation was also Saturday from 10:00-12:00 noon at Kilkarney. Donna’s service will be live streamed via a link found at www.bakken-young.com on her obituary page. Guests were required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
