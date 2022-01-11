Donna Harriet Winifred Welcome (nee: DeBoer / Wubbles) of Menomonie Wisconsin passed away of natural causes on Saturday November 27, 2021.
Those who feel blessed to have given her love and received it back in great measure include her daughter Andrea (Doug O’Shea), sons Scott (Sharon), Mitch (Yvette), Richard, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She joins those that preceded her in death which include husband Jim, daughter Jennifer, and baby boy.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating.
There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers a donation made to the American Lutheran Home would be appreciated. Donations can be brought to the memorial service or, if preferred they can be sent to American Lutheran Communities, 915 Elm Ave E, Menomonie, WI 54751. Please put Donna Welcome memorial in memo line.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.