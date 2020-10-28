Donna F. Rott, age 90, of the Twp. Of Springfield, WI died Wednesday Oct 14, 2020 at her home.
Donna was born Oct 13, 1930 in the Twp of Woodland Sauk CO. WI to Erwin and Ella (Luch) Schultz.
Following her schooling she met and married Waldo Rott on Oct. 2, 1949 in Wonewoc, WI. They soon moved to the Glenwood area where they raised 12 children and farmed.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Charlene, grandsons Tyler Rott and Connor O’Brien, daughter in law Lisa, brother in law Paul Smith and sister in law Beverly Schultz
Donna is survived by her husband Waldo. Children, David, Joanne Spencer, Harlan (Deb), Gary (Cheri), Barb (Joe) Jeske, Warren, Loren (Kathy), Rollin, Dale, Dawn O’Brien and Duane.
38 grandchildren, 72 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Sister and Brother, Carolyn Smith and Richard Schultz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday Oct 24, 2020 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church Woodville, WI with Reverend Wayne Hilgendorf officiating. Burial will in the church cemetery.
Due to covid, service numbers are limited and visitation was held at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City from 11 to 1 on Saturday prior to services.
