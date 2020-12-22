Donald S. Jones, age 87 of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Don was born in St. Paul, MN on March 26, 1933. He was one of 2 children born to parents Sylvester Jones and Louise Beaver. He grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, but moved to the South St. Paul area where he and his wife lived until their relocation to Inver Grove Heights, MN in 1977. Don married his lovely wife Helen Rusnacko, in Winnebago, IA in February of 1958.
The pair had two sons, Mike and Dave and were later blessed with three granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren. Don spent most of his career working at Swift & Company, in South St. Paul in their meat packaging department. In his retirement, Don was fond of playing solitaire and listening to the big bands of the 1930’s and 1940’s, which reminded him of when he and Helen used to dance to those songs in their younger years. Don was always a people person and would often strike up conversations with anyone he met. He loved watching football and cheered for every team as they were all his favorites. Don was a film buff and especially enjoyed movies from the 1930’s and 1940’s. As a young father in the 60’s, Don would often set up his projector and host film screenings for his sons and their neighborhood friends. He enjoyed spending time with his sons. He took them camping and to the ballfield at every opportunity. The love Don shared with his family will remain a treasured gift in their hearts forever.
Left to grieve Don’s loss, are his beloved wife of 62 years Helen; 2 sons, Mike (Laura) Jones of Woodville, WI and Dave Jones of Inver Grove Heights, MN; granddaughters Kelly (Nixon) Madrid, Tiffany (Kevin) Petersen, and Melissa (Grant Collins) Doornink; great-grandchildren Alexander, Meeka, Paige, Pierce, Dominik, Jaxson, Reid, Adalyn, Kamila, and Nolan; as well as many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Jones and Louise Beaver, and his brother Jerome Jones.
A Funeral Service for Don was held at 12:00 P.M, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th St. S, Hudson, WI 54016, with a Visitation preceding the service for one hour. Interment at the Baldwin Cemetery.
