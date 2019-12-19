Donald Russell Lind of Baldwin, was a man of great faith and had a great love of life. His positive attitude and belief that “every day is a good day” carried throughout his 92 plus years. Don and his twin sister, Doris, were born on December 21, 1926 in rural Roberts, WI, to Harry and Florence (Bader) Lind. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. At age 18, just days after his high school graduation from Baldwin, he entered the U.S. Army in 1945. His service in World War II took him to North Africa, France, Belgium and Germany. On April 15, 1950, he was united in marriage to Delores Newton at the Woodside Church in Baldwin, and the couple were blessed with seven children: Steven, Robert, Kathryn, Debra, Cynthia, Judith and Lori. Don had a strong work ethic and took pride in a job well done. He had a knack for diagnosing and fixing anything mechanical. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years, retiring as a custodian with the Baldwin-Woodville School District.
Faith, family and friends are all words that summarize the things in life that Don held dear. He was quick to offer a helping hand and always greeted friends and strangers alike with a warm smile and friendly hello. His kind and gentle soul was ever present, and his door was always open to anyone. For Don, there never was a day without laughter. He had the ability to find humor even during the most difficult of times. He took pleasure in attending and being actively involved with his church family at Gethsemane Lutheran. He made quilts for each of the grandchildren upon graduation from high school, and baby quilts for each of the great-grandchildren at birth. He looked forward to morning trips out to McDonalds to meet and joke with his friends, and occasional afternoon jaunts out to “Harold’s Garage” where the men would tinker and work on projects, followed by an afternoon refreshment of hot tea and cookies. Don took great care in keeping things tidy and neat. His car was polished and clean inside and out, and his shirts were always neatly pressed. He was fond of fishing, hunting, and relished in the memories of family camping trips. Don was a charter member and former Commander of the New Richmond/St. Croix Post 10818 where he was recently recognized for his commitment to the VFW. In September 2008, he took part in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, enjoying the camaraderie of other veterans and experiencing a hero’s welcome like none other.
Don is survived by his children, Steven (Cathy) Lind, Robert (Kitty) Lind, Kathryn (Gene) Wood, Debra (Gary) Christopherson, Cynthia Lind (Terry Genske), Judith (Dean) Underbakke, Lori (Kirk) Reimann; 26 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Duane Newton; sisters-in-law, Inez Newton, Marlys Newton and Judy Newton; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; parents; siblings, Kenneth (Lorraine) Lind, Helen (Clarence) Jacobson, Dorothy (Lyle) Phernetton, and Doris (Dale) Freeman; brothers-in-law, Verlyn Newton, Earl Newton, and John Newton; as well as an infant granddaughter, Andrea Christopherson.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Don’s life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16th, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin, WI. A gathering of family and friends was held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at church on Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.