Donald Robert Matysik passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 91 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Don was born on December 13, 1928, to Frank and Cecelia (Celski) Matysik in St. Paul, MN. After high school Don attended the College of St. Thomas. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52 and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. On August 29, 1953, Don married Joanne N. Gehrmann in St. Paul, MN. They moved to Baldwin, WI, where he opened a Ben Franklin store and successfully owned and operated it for 25 years. The ‘Biggest Little Town in Wisconsin’ proved to be a wonderful place to raise their family. After selling the store, he worked for Waterous Company in St. Paul.
Don was very active and well-respected in the Baldwin community. He was involved in the Baldwin Boosters, was on the County Library Board and was instrumental in forming the inter-library book exchange. He served on the St. Croix Red Cross and Fair Boards, St. Croix County Cancer Society, was Past President and Secretary of the Baldwin Improvement Committee, a 4-H leader and Baldwin Youth Center Board Member. He organized the Baldwin Recycling Center and drove for Baldwin Ambulance Services. He helped start the Point Lake Association in Webster, WI, where he owned a cabin for 40 years. He and Joanne were active in the Office on Aging in St. Croix County and at the State level. In 2018 they moved to Eau Claire and enjoyed friends and activities at Oakwood Hills Retirement. The joys of his life were Joanne, his four sons and daughters-in-law (whom he considered his daughters) and their children and grandchildren. He was a humble, intelligent man who enjoyed the simple things in life. Don and Joanne enjoyed the outdoors, traveled extensively, and spent many winters in warmer climates. He was an avid reader and wood carver. He carved hundreds of Christmas ornaments and Santas for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Elaine (Joe Geisen). Don is survived by Joanne, his wife of 66 years, and their four sons: Gregory (Michelle), Robert (Virginia), Jerome (Jennifer), and John (Margaret). Grandchildren: Matthew (Julie), Allison (Zach) Alt; Michael (Danielle), Laura (Kyle) Suprenand; Jennifer, Connor; Christopher, Nicholas, and Katherine (Austin) Grahl. Great-grandchildren: Rhea and Elliot Matysik, Lucas Matysik and Isaac and Eli Suprenand. He is further survived by sister-in-law Sandy Gehrmann (Herb Gust) and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for Don’s care in his final days, the Oakwood Hills Retirement community, and RecoverHealth for their support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Don’s name to St. Croix Hospice or Adoray Hospice in Baldwin. Per Don’s request, Services will be private. Funeral services and cremation entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
