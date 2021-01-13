Donald H. Ott, Age 95 of Baldwin, Wisconsin
Donald was born 5-22-1925 and raised in North St. Paul, MN and moved to Baldwin, WI in 1972. He was a lifetime-farmer who enjoyed farming with horses, driving Farmall tractors and milking cows for 50+ years. Donald often reminisced on his memories of the farm and the days when he would give sleigh rides in the cold winters using his beloved draft horses. Donald passed away on 1-2-2021 at the Baldwin Care Center from COVID-19.
Donald is survived by his sister Verna Nauer, 7 nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mamie; brothers Melvin and Willard; and brother-in-law Ronald Nauer. Funeral Service was held 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Lakeview Cemetery.
Sandberg Family Funeral Home, 651-777-2600, sandbergfuneralhome.com.
