Don Boettcher, 61, of Gordon WI and formerly of Woodville WI, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 after complications resulting from heart failure.
Don was born in Rice Lake, WI the youngest son to Fred and Helen Boettcher. He was a skilled drywall finisher, having retired from his profession after 35-years in the trades. His low-key demeanor, deep and quiet mannerism and quick, dry wit were a rare and treasured combination of a man who was a loving and devoted husband, brother, cousin, uncle and genuine friend. If you were a friend to Don, you were gifted with an unpretentious friend for life. He was happiest when in a quiet spot with nature surrounding him, and had a long-lasting friendship and love with life companion and wife Pam. His faithful companions, Lexie & Tasha, were always at his side.
He enjoyed hunting, camping, tinkering with mechanics and the outdoors. Don was an avid fan of auto racing – NASCAR and drag racing in particular - along with being a loyal fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Don was passionate about certain causes, namely organ donation and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. This kind and thoughtful man will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pam (DeCaigny) Boettcher, brothers Fred (Judy) Boettcher of Rice Lake, Laurence Boettcher of Rice Lake, Ron (Barb) Boettcher of White Lake SD, Gloria Richter of Rice Lake, Bev (Barry) Vik of Rice Lake, Leroy (Donna) Boettcher of Park Falls and LynAnn (Mark) Warner of Chetek; many nieces, nephews and cousins and numerous close friends. He is also survived by his two special companions – canines Lexie, 14 and Tasha, 4.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen (Bill) Strohmeyer and brother-in-law Dale (Gloria) Richter.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at The Bird Sanctuary in Gordon, WI on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12noon to 4:00pm
In lieu of flowers, memorials for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (noted in check memo) are appreciated and can be mailed to: Don Boettcher Memorial, PO Box 273, Gordon, WI 54838
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.