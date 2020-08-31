Dolores Siebold, age 100 of Hammond and formerly of River Falls, wife of the late Sheldon Siebold, died on Sunday evening, August 23, 2020 at Hammond Health Services.
Services for Dolores Siebold are being planned for a later date. A full obituary will follow.
Services are in the care of the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls, WI. 715-425-5644 oconnellbenedict.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.