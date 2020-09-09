On Sunday evening, August 23, 2020 at Hammond Health Services, Dolores Ruby Arline (Frisk) Siebold of Hammond, WI passed away at the age of 100. Dolores was born July 13, 1920 and recently celebrated her 100th birthday with cake, balloons and many greeting cards from family and friends. She was born in Manitoba Junction, Minnesota to parents Carl and Selma (Johnson) Frisk. She was the second-born of five daughters and one son: Marion, Dolores, Lorraine, Sedonna, LaVon and Palmer. She lived with her family in Little Falls, Minnesota and graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1938.
Dolores was united in marriage to Sheldon Orville Siebold at the Central Lutheran Church of Minneapolis on June 14th, 1941. They resided in Minneapolis, MN; Pine City, MN; Hammond, WI and River Falls, WI. Dolores spent her last years back in Hammond at the care center.
Faith and her family were the two most important things to Dolores. She and Sheldon were Charter members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond, WI. She raised 6 children on a farm south of Hammond and was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was a loving and kind mother and grandmother. Some of her most enjoyable times were spent reading books and playing games with her grandchildren, and later following their careers.
Dolores was a homemaker and later in life attended WITC in New Richmond and worked at the Baldwin Hospital as a Nurse’s Aide. She also worked as receptionist and secretary in the Siebold Realty office and also cooked and waited tables at the Hammond Golf Course.
She was proud of her Swedish heritage, and was able to visit Sweden as well as Norway, Hawaii, Mexico, Las Vegas among other fun places. She and Sheldon were “snowbirds” wintering in both Florida and Arizona. She was an avid Twins baseball fan and Packers football fan. Many afternoons/evenings were spent with popcorn in front of the t.v watching the games. She liked watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Family Feud”, shrimp dinners, weekly hair appointments; but she didn’t like vegetables!!
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon; her son, Darryl; her great-granddaughter, Teeja; her parents, Carl and Selma; sisters, Marion, Lorraine and Sedonna; and her brother Palmer.
Dolores is survived by her sons, Wayne (Kay Larrabee), Gary (Vicki Walsingham), Bruce (Terry Schwalen), and Brad (Janet Bergland); her daughter, Gwynne Wisse (Duane); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; her sister LaVon; and many nieces and nephews.
A private grave-side service will be held for immediate family members. Please direct any memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hammond, WI. Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls, WI. 715-425-5644 www.oconnellbenedict.com
