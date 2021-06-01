Dolores I. Ford, age 88, of Hammond, WI, most recently of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away at home the morning of Monday, May 24th, 2021. A Memorial Service in Dolores’s honor roll be held at 5:00 P.M, Friday, June 4th, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, with a Visitation preceding the service from 2:00-5:00 P.M. Interment will take place alongside her husband, Paul W. Ford, at the Hammond Cemetery following the service. To read Dolores’s full obituary, please visit oconnelfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/dolores-ford.
