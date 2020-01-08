Diane Lynn “Princess Di” Johnson, age 64 of Hudson, formerly of Baldwin, died peacefully December 28, 2019 at the Christian Community Home with family close at hand. Diane was born on September 8, 1955 in St. Paul, Minnesota; the daughter of David and Janet (Norrbom) Bolle. She was raised in Mendota Heights prior to graduating from Sibley High School in West St. Paul. She furthered her education by attending college in Florida to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Diane’s nursing career brought her to working in the hospital, homecare and later into an Assisted Living. Unfortunately, her bright career ended earlier than planned due to a stroke. Although retirement forced her from nursing, she still strived to make other’s lives brighter. Her genuine passion to care for others led her to be the director of the Hudson Senior Center for a few years.
Being a true caregiver, she had a great understanding of the needs of others. She was empathetic and her laughter brought smiles to others. Diane loved life; her zest for fun was evident through her sense of humor.
She loved to cook and treat her friends to a special meal, it was her way to care for those she loved. Diane loved butterflies and so enjoyed giving her grandkids “butterfly kisses” by fluttering her eyelashes on their cheeks. Yellow flowers were a special symbol of happiness and friendship for Diane, they would brighten any moment for her.
Diane will live on in the hearts of her children, Catie (Ian) Kluck of Hudson, and Matt (Jennifer Gilbertson) Oswald of Savage, MN; grandchildren, Parker, Ellis, Alijah, and Jalaya; her sister, Debbie (Steve) Poynter of Forest Lake, MN; nieces, Andrea Poynter, Grace (Dan) Peterson; and nephew, Luke (Nikki) Poynter. Her parents preceded her in death.
A memorial service to celebrate Diane's life will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 12th at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson. Friends and family are welcome to visit from 1pm to 3pm prior to the service at O'Connell's. Memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. Diane's family wish to send a special thank you to Christian Community Homes staff for all the care and support provided.
