Derith Joy Marson, 83, of Baldwin, WI, passed away peacefully at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Derith was one of six siblings born to Herman & Pauline Bunge in River Falls, WI. She grew up in the Baldwin-Woodville area and graduated from high school in Woodville in 1954. On August 23rd, 1957, Derith married the love of her life, Herbert Marson, in Baldwin, WI. Together they would have three children. Derith loved her family and dedicated her life to raising her children. She was involved in their after-school activities, including 4H, Girl Scouts, and was a troop leader for the Cub Scouts. Herb was a teacher, and Derith enjoyed helping him prepare for the school year by making large bulletin boards & decorations for the classroom. When Derith wasn’t helping out with the kids’ activities and homework, or helping Herb prepare for school, she could be found baking, gardening, or sewing. In her later years, Derith became a real card shark at the assisted living apartments, and also enjoyed drinking coffee gathered around the table of friends, infamously known as the table of knowledge, and sharing intellectual tidbits of wisdom and insight. If the Packers or Badgers were on, well... stay focused! Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately embraced her as Grandma Buttons! Derith will be remembered by her loved ones as a caring woman whose gentle spirit, tenderness, & delicious cookie recipes touched all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Derith will remain in the hearts of her children, Lori (Barry) Palmer of Chicago, IL, Scott (Dawn) Marson of Baldwin, WI, & Julie (Curt) Wiens of Woodbury, MN; her eight grandchildren, Ryan Palmer, Katie (Kevin) Detro, Rachael Palmer, Andrea (Andrew) Larson, Derek Marson, Anna Wiens, Abram Wiens, & Isaac Wiens; her three great-grandchildren, Avayah Larson, Ayla Larson, & Emily Detro; her sister, Dorothy Eggen; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, & extended relatives. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herb; her parents, Herman & Pauline; as well as four of her siblings, Paul, David, Loretta & Orville.
A Memorial Service for Derith was held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 16th at First Reformed Church, 1120 11th Ave, Baldwin, WI 54002 with a short visitation at the church preceding the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment took place at Baldwin Cemetery. Services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, 715-684-3434.
