Dennis Sorenson

Dennis Sorenson, age 62, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul.

Dennis was born February 9, 1960 to Dale and Harriette (Holerud) Sorenson in Baldwin, Wisconsin.  He grew up and attended Spring Valley Schools, graduating with the Class of 1978. After graduating, Dennis worked various jobs before deciding to pursue a career in law enforcement.  He attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, while working, to receive his training.  Dennis worked for the Police Department in Spring Valley for a short time before being hired by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.  He served 26 years before retiring on Feb 16, 2012.   He worked 1 year as dispatcher, 5 years as patrolman, 10 years as investigator, and 10 years as Lieutenant Investigator.

