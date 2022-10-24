Dennis Sorenson, age 62, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Dennis was born February 9, 1960 to Dale and Harriette (Holerud) Sorenson in Baldwin, Wisconsin. He grew up and attended Spring Valley Schools, graduating with the Class of 1978. After graduating, Dennis worked various jobs before deciding to pursue a career in law enforcement. He attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, while working, to receive his training. Dennis worked for the Police Department in Spring Valley for a short time before being hired by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. He served 26 years before retiring on Feb 16, 2012. He worked 1 year as dispatcher, 5 years as patrolman, 10 years as investigator, and 10 years as Lieutenant Investigator.
On April 27, 1991, Dennis married Theresa Turner, later divorced. He helped raise her two sons, Jeremiah and Christopher, and also a number of foster children. He volunteered with the Spring Valley Fire Department and Ambulance. He had a strict routine and was well organized. His calm demeaner was an asset as a police officer to defuse a situation.
He enjoyed going up north to his camper, ATV riding with trips out west with family and friends. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan. He loved having friends and family stop for a cold beer in his Man Cave (garage). Favorite snacks were Bugles, Cheetos and anything peanut butter.
Preceding him in death were his parents and sister-in-law Carolyn.
Survivors include siblings: Larry Sorenson; Shelby (David) Pittman; Karl (Cheryl) Sorenson; Chuck Sorenson; and Tom (Arla) Sorenson; step children: Jeremiah (Jessica) Turner and daughter Veronica; and Christopher (Jacquie) Schlosser; nieces and nephews and families: Heather (Ben) Hardy Brown; Craig (Sara) Pittman and children Katie, Norah, Ellie and Mandy Jo; Chris Pittman and son Drew; Nathan (Lisa) Sorenson and children Cashton and Cobi; Trisha (Jared) Forster and children Trevor, Landon, and Bentley; Carter, Ella, and Charlee Sorenson and Alex Schmitt; Chasity Sorenson; Jaden Sorenson; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is Monday, October 24 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Gilman Lutheran Church, Spring Valley. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 at Keehr Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Burial is in Gilman Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.
Honorary pallbearers are Ella and Charlee Sorenson. Pallbearers are Craig Pittman, Chris Pittman, Nathan Sorenson, Trisha Forster, Chasity Sorenson, Jaden Sorenson and Carter Sorenson.
