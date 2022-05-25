Dennis Duckworth of Woodville, Wisconsin died unexpectedly at home on 26 April 2022 of natural causes. He was 72 years old. Mr. Duckworth had been a resident of Woodville for 35 years where he operated a small farm and raised cattle. He had previously been employed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation whilst gradually acquiring small tracts of farmland in Woodville. Dennis retired from the Minnesota Department of Transportation in 2006 to tend to his land and livestock full time, which he did with great zest.
Dennis Robert Duckworth was born on 30 October 1949, in Merced, California, the first child of Robert and Patricia Duckworth. As the son of a career United States Air Force Officer, Dennis lived in many different places as a child. He had the good fortune to live in Tokyo, Japan for three years beginning at age ten, an experience which had a profound effect on him and developed his ability to quickly make friends with anyone and everyone from any culture. Dennis spent his teen years on the East Coast of The United States in Arlington, Virginia and Bedford, Massachusetts. He attended Georgetown University before moving to Minnesota, and later, Woodville.
Although he was from an urban background, Dennis quickly acquired the agricultural skills necessary to farm, and he was particularly adept at animal husbandry. He was constantly in the company of at least one dog. Dennis was always interested and active in civic affairs, and he served several terms on the Woodville Village Council. He took great relish to proclaim to people that he was from the Midwest.
Dennis is survived by a sister - Barbara, a brother - Ross, a nephew - Washington, and several cousins. Dennis’ humor and wit were always in evidence. He will be missed.
