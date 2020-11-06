Delroy Allen “Stoney” Stone of Baldwin, Wisconsin, went home to be with his Lord on November 1, 2020.
Delroy was born to Walter and Lois (Peterson) Stone on December 20, 1938, in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Delroy was in the Baldwin High School class of 1957. He joined the Army in 1958, serving six months in the 32nd Division at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, followed by five years in the Army National Guard. Delroy leased the Baldwin Standard Oil station for ten years beginning in 1960, and he was a Standard Oil commissioned agent for sixteen years. Delroy purchased Shaffner Oil in 1981 and owned Stone Oil Company for thirty years. Following his retirement, he drove for Murtha Sanitation for twenty years.
Delroy was generous by nature, and he was devoted to volunteerism. He was a volunteer with the Baldwin Fire Department for many years. He joined Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge #192 and was accepted as a 32nd degree Mason in 1971. Delroy became a Shriner in 1984. He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin, and later Calvary Assembly of God in Wilson.
Delroy enjoyed auto racing and snowmobiling. He raced cars when he was young, and he later became a fixture as a spectator at local area races. Delroy watched auto racing on television as well, and he occasionally traveled to attend national races. He was a member of Baldwin Snowmobile Club for thirty-five years, during which time he survived a near-fatal snowmobile accident. Delroy took great pride in his well-manicured lawn and his sparkling clean vehicles.
Delroy was devoted to his family, and he always shared a dash of humor and positivity to keep everyone smiling. He was united in marriage to Joyce (Scholl) Bonnes on October 1, 1961, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They had been married for nearly 51 years when Joyce passed away on September 29, 2011. Delroy was later married to Della (Voetman) Lathe on May 8, 2014. Delroy’s memory will be cherished by his many friends and his family, and by Della’s family as well.
Delroy is survived by his wife Della; siblings Ron (Shirley) Stone and Rosa Mae Vandenberg; children Debby (Jim) Reich, Pam Richmond, Rod (Jo) Bonnes, Jeff (Cheryl) Stone, and Tara Eshenbach; grandchildren Brian (Michelle) Reich, Angie (Ryan) McGargill, Adam (Rachel) Reich, Hollie Bonnes, Andrea Wallin, Liz Wallin, Alice (Brett) Tiffany, Shane Stone, Candace (Josh) Hilden, Travis (Michelle) Hilden, Jonathan Eshenbach, Bradin Eshenbach, and Kaylee Eshenbach; and great-grandchildren Sophie, Luke, Camille, Grayson, Chase, Brenden, Natalie, Graham, Ethan, Harrison, Jack, Trigg, Bryce, Oakley, Bowie, and Emery.
Delroy was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lois, first wife Joyce, brother John, brother Warren, and brother-in-law Dale Vandenberg.
A memorial service to celebrate Delroy’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 2988 60th Ave., Wilson, WI. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are preferred to Adoray Home Health & Hospice.
Services entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434.
