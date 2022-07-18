Delores Larson, age 88 of River Falls, went out with a bang, July 4th, 2022, at Comforts of Home. Delores was born on July 24, 1933, in Woodville, Wisconsin; the daughter of Clarence and Celia (Scouten) Frederick. Being raised in Woodville, she attended elementary school there. On May 28, 1954, she was united and married to Harry VanSomeren at the First Baptist Church in Woodville. This union would be blessed with two children; Janice and Glen. Sadly, Harry would precede her in death in 1972. She would later marry Clifford Larson on September 9, 1978, at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin. Being a homemaker wasn’t a ‘job’, rather a gift. Delores was a simple woman who got the greatest smile when she spent time her grandchildren. They were the apple of her eye! She took a great amount of her vast pictures, recalling fond memories, and memory boxes to capture those special moments. Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Woodville and later of River Falls. Here, she enjoyed being on the church choir and made many friends that were very special to her. As her health declined, it meant so much to her that they would visit her to keep her spirits up and pray for her. When she wasn’t able to be at church in person, she would have KTIS on to reaffirm her faith. She held fun memories of her travels to Branson, Hawaii, and Nashville. Nashville might have been her favorite as she loved music very much. Last but not least, she enjoyed being over to Janice’s house for dinner; especially when Scott was grilling! Delores is survived by her children Janice (Scott) Donkersgoed of Hammond, Glen VanSomeren of River Falls; grandchildren Brandon (Natalie), Jacob (Fiancée Anne), Joshua, Johnnie; granddaughter-in-heart Jennifer; great grandchildren Tyler, Logan, Austin, Bryce, Heidi, Joshua, Noah, Stella, Oakley, Payton, and Benjamin. Her husbands Harry and Clifford, as well as grandson Ryan precede her in death.
A memorial service remembering Delores Larson will be 2PM, Friday, July 22nd at the First Baptist Church, 814 South Wasson Lane, in River Falls. A time of fellowship will immediately following the memorial service at church.
Interment will be with her husband Clifford in the Sunset Cemetery in Woodville. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
Memorial and cremation services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
