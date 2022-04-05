Delores Janet ‘Dee’ Campbell, age 89 of Hammond died peacefully March 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Dee was born on October 16, 1932, in Baldwin; the daughter of Edward and Jenette (Bosman) Bol. She attended East Pine Lake School prior to graduating from the Baldwin High School in the class of 1950. On November 28, 1953, she exchanged vows with her best friend and soul mate, Clyde Campbell at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin. This union created nine children. Although it wasn’t always easy, Dee was able to juggle being a cook and taking care of her children. Many sought after her cooking as she worked for the Laurel, Lundy’s and the Coachman Supper Clubs. Her famous hamburgers were always welcomed by golfers and patrons alike at the Hammond Golf Club.
Dee and Clyde may have had their hands full with nine kids, but they raised them with love, fairness, with a firm set of expectations. Dee’s faith became the mainstay that helped through life’s trials and tribulations; such as Clyde’s untimely passing in 2005. She was active at Peace Lutheran Church in their Joy Circle, Women Of Peace quilting, and the youth Logos program as the kids so looked forward to her cooking. She enjoyed time spent with the Red Hats women group from Hammond, doing embroidery, and cheering on the River Falls basketball team. Dee loved unconditionally; whether her children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren. She always had enough love to go around. Cooking and baking for an army may have originated from Dee’s kitchen. She loved entertaining. She had the biggest smiles around bon fires, Christmas get-togethers, and getting dressed up to go to a family wedding.
Dee will forever remain in the hearts of her children Ron (Geri) Campbell of Roberts, Bob (Cindy) Campbell of Hammond, Beverly (Ted) Burch of Luck, James (Rose Kappers) Campbell of Baldwin, Gerald Campbell of Balsam Lake, Thomas (Elea) Campbell of West Lakeland, Barb (Scott) Larson of Florida, Gary (Dawn) Campbell of River Falls, Roger Campbell of Clear Lake, twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren; and sister/brother-in-law Judy (Mike) O’Connell of Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Jenette Bol, husband Clyde, sister Marilyn Titel; and brothers Harold (Marilyn) Bol, Dale (June) Bol.
Celebration of Life for Delores Campbell will be 2PM, Monday April 11 at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin with pastor John Hanson having the honor of presiding at her service. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 10th from 3pm to 6pm ALSO at Peace Lutheran Church as well as one hour prior to the service. Interment will be privately held. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family and will further her passions in life. Memorial and cremation services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
