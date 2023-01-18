Deloise Baker, age 99, of New Richmond, WI, passed away on January 13. Deloise was born on August 3, 1923, near Milltown, Wisconsin. She was the only child of Clarence and Minerva (Montgomery) Trindle. She was raised on farms and attended 1st grade at rural Milltown. Then they moved to rural Anthon, Iowa where she attended school for a couple of years. Later, they moved near Parkersburg, Iowa. There she went through 7th grade. In 1936, they moved back to Wisconsin. Here she attended 8th grade at Jewett Mills Country School. She attended and graduated from New Richmond High School on May 1941 and continued her education at University of River Falls Wisconsin where she earned her elementary education degree. Deloise loved teaching and was a kindergarten teacher for 31 years at St. Croix Central. Deloise married Ellis Baker and together had two children. They lived in the Bay area and the Los Angeles areas of California. Their marriage would later dissolve.
Deloise loved her family more than anything and would do anything for them. She valued education greatly and helped support her children and grandchildren though their schooling as much as they needed. Her hobbies included traveling, sewing, painting, reading, healthy cooking, and bird watching. She could often tell what kind of bird was around just by hearing them sing.
She is survived by her children James A. Baker of Baldwin, and Ervajean (Gary) Brostrom of Menomonie; grandchildren Troy (Doreen) Brostrom of Eau Claire and Trent (Jenna) Brostrom of Flowery Branch, Georgia; great-grandchildren Sasha, Tyler, Madison, Carson, and Emmerson. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation for Deloise will be held 4-6 p.m., Thursday, January 19, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. A funeral service will be held the following day 11 a.m., Friday, January 20, at First Reformed Church in Baldwin with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
