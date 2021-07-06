Delbert Wesley Kindschy formerly of Roberts, WI died July 1, 2021 at Hammond Health Services in Hammond, Wisconsin.
He was born October 12, 1949 in Rice Lake, WI – the 6th child of Edwin & Lorna Marie (Letts) Kindschy.
Delbert developed a strong work ethic growing up on a farm. He graduated from Spring Valley high school in 1969 and went on to serve in the US Army as a mechanic and was a very proud Vietnam Veteran.
He earned numerous medals in the service and after being honorably discharged, returned home where he worked at Summit Cheese Factory and United Gear and Assembly before retiring. He bowled on leagues and rode snowmobile for many years. He enjoyed fishing, riding his ATV, and socializing with his many friends.
Del was married to Sandra (Lamm) Kephart formerly of Elmwood, WI; they later divorced.
Del is survived by brothers Orville (Elizabeth) of Carrollton, GA and Neil of Menomonie, WI. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister & brothers-in-law: Darlene (Kenneth) Joachim and Raymond Hintzman; sister Frances Hinzman and her former spouses Jonas Peterson and Norman Hinzman; sister Sharon Kindschy; brother & sister-in-law: Marvin (Pat) Kindschy.
Delbert was a generous man who would lend a hand or almost anything else he owned. He had a youthful approach to living his life. His veteran pride and patriotism were always on display.
A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
Thank you to Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hammond Heath Services, St. Croix Hospice, and all who helped him since he couldn’t live independently since January of this year.
Private burial in Hay River Cemetery at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
