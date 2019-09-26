Dean Wikkerink, age 82, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Dean was born on July 31, 1937, in Baldwin; the son of Egbert and Anna Rose (Vik) Wikkerink. He attended Hammond High School and graduated with the Class of 1955. On September 16, 1960, he was united in marriage to Annabelle Ballard at First Reformed Church in Baldwin, WI.
He served in the Air Force, during the Korean War, until his father became ill. Dean came home to run the farm.
Dean worked as a mechanic for many years, at Meyer’s John Deere. Later, he worked as a mechanic for the remainder of his working life, for Cemstone, on their mixer trucks and other vehicles. He loved to race cars in his younger years, and later developed an interest in pulling tractors. He expressed great joy in the antique tractors he acquired and pulled. He loved the challenge and competition. Dean was always eager to go on a journey with his wife, Annabelle, before her passing in 2013.
Dean will always be remembered by sister-in-law Elaine McGuffin and brother-in-law Allan Ballard, his many cousins, other extended family, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Annabelle; parents, Egbert and Anna; and an infant daughter.
A Memorial Service for Dean will be held at 11 AM. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the First Reformed Church of Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 AM. Interment will take place at the Baldwin Cemetery for both Dean and his wife, Annabelle.
Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI.
