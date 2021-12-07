Dean Virgil Larson, age 65 of Hudson, Wisconsin, formerly of Baldwin and Woodville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 28, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home. He passed away from complications of Parkinson’s, Lewy Body Dementia and Fistula Diverticulosis of the colon. Dean was born December 14, 1955, at the Baldwin Hospital to Virgil A. and Maryann (Roen) Larson and was united in marriage to Ruth A. (Heller) Larson on August 14, 1981. Together they have one daughter, Jessica Lynn (Larson) Grajeda.
Dean graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 1974. His first job was with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He went on to earn a degree in Computer Aided Drafting at the age of 40 and then at the age of 50 he completed five Microsoft Certifications. He then worked at Best Maid Cookie Factory in River Falls WI as IT Manager until his retirement in 2018.
Dean was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved nature and wildlife. Dean and Ruth spent much of their time walking and hiking their property in Woodville. Dean loved to cook and bake and share his creations with others. In his earlier years, Dean lived to be in the woods or on the water every weekend. In 1987 he began his sobriety journey and never looked back. He had a natural ability to connect and help others on their sobriety journey. It was the AA program that brought Dean to love the Lord and he loved sharing his faith and bringing hope to others. He will be remembered for his contagious smile, his joking ways, and his big bear hugs.
Dean will be forever missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Jessica and her husband, Michael Grajeda; granddaughters, Aubrey Lynn and Amara Jaclyn Grajeda; his mother, Maryann Larson; and three sisters, Rita (Terry) Goveronski and their daughter Amber Goveronski; Trudy (Tracy) Helgeson and their daughter Tonya (Jesse) Lofgren; and Brenda (Dave) Franklin and sons Greg (Rachel) Gossel, Jacob Gossel, Adam Gossel, and Daniel Franklin.
Dean is preceded in death by his father, Virgil Albert Larson; grandson, Charles Dean Grajeda; and nephew, T.J. Helgeson.
Due to Covid there will be no public visitation. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to O’Connell Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002 (checks made payable to Ruth Larson).
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
