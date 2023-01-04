David W. Helders

David W. Helders passed away peacefully at Birch Haven Assisted Living after suffering a severe stroke three years ago. Dave was born in Baldwin, WI to William and Irene (Bol) Helders. He grew up north of Baldwin, attended Sunnyside and graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1956.

After high school he worked at Nor-Lake in Hudson, WI and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. While home on leave, he met Dixie Mahlstedt from Roberts. They were married on June 5, 1965. The couple moved to California for their first year of married life, but found they missed their families and the four seasons, so they returned home.

