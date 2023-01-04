David W. Helders passed away peacefully at Birch Haven Assisted Living after suffering a severe stroke three years ago. Dave was born in Baldwin, WI to William and Irene (Bol) Helders. He grew up north of Baldwin, attended Sunnyside and graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1956.
After high school he worked at Nor-Lake in Hudson, WI and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. While home on leave, he met Dixie Mahlstedt from Roberts. They were married on June 5, 1965. The couple moved to California for their first year of married life, but found they missed their families and the four seasons, so they returned home.
Dave went into business with Rich Hamilton, and they established Roberts Woodworking, which Dave proudly ran for 50 years. Dave was a master craftsman and could figure out how to build or repair anything. Someone once said he was “a magician with wood,” even designing his own press to build water skis. Along with cabinets and water skis, Dave built four homes and two shops during his time with Dixie. Dave made all the cabinets, doors, window trim and baseboard for their Cumberland home.
Dave enjoyed building and flying remote control planes and during retirement he took flying lessons and earned his private pilot’s license. After their move to Cumberland, Dave and Dixie traveled the world, from Australia to St. Petersburg, Russia, and Aruba to Turkey. They especially enjoyed cruising.
Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dixie; son, Rodney of River Falls; daughter, Stacey of Hudson; two grandsons, Max and Owen; and sister, Beryl (Jerome) VanHeukelom of River Falls. He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Beth Ann; parents, Bill and Irene Helders; and sisters, Marion Lokker and Adeline Kahler.
Services for Dave will be Friday January 6, 2023, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Visitation will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with a service following at 5:30 p.m. A private burial is planned for later.
The family would like to thank the Baldwin Care Center and Birch Haven Assisted Living for their help and care during the past three years.
Services are in the care of O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
