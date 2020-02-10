David ‘Pete’ Bossman, age 80, of Woodville, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Visitation will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville with a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the church.
Supper will be served following the service.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
